FILE- In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, women protest against Texas' restrictive abortion law at the Capitol in Austin, Texas. A federal judge on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, will consider whether Texas can leave in place the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which since September has banned most abortions and sent women racing to get care beyond the borders of the nation's second-largest state. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)