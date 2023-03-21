National Jr. Honor Society induction held at St. Bernard

Ten Middle School students at St. Bernard Prep School were inducted into the National Jr. Honor Society after Mass on March 16 in the Abbey Church.
Fr. Joel Martin, OSB Headmaster, welcomed students to one of the world’s oldest and highest achieving clubs. There is only one National Junior Honor Society (NJHS), and it provides an outstanding opportunity to network with academically accomplished peers. The club also inspires students to develop the habits needed for success in high school and beyond.
The National Junior Honor Society’s Outstanding Achievement Award recognizes middle-level students’ for their commitment to the five pillars of NJHS: scholarship, service, leadership, character, and citizenship.
To be eligible, a student must be an active and current member in good standing of a National Junior Honor Society chapter and meet all membership requirements and obligations of the Abbot Hilary Dreaper Chapter.
Following the induction, a brief reception for the inductees and their guests was held in the Brahma Room of the Dining Hall.