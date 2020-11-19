The North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments (NARCOG) was awarded a $269,500 grant from the Center for Workforce Inclusion, Inc. (the Center) to provide temporary employment for approximately 50 low-income older adults in Cullman, Lawrence, and Morgan Counties. These individuals will participate in the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP).
“We are pleased to continue our support of the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments for the 43rd consecutive year” said Gary A. Officer, president and CEO of the Center.
“SCSEP has been such a blessing for our participants during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Robby Cantrell, NARCOG Executive Director. “The grant from the Center is vital to our being able to deliver this program in our region.”
SCSEP participants have been able to continue receiving emergency pandemic sick leave while they remained at home. Receiving these funds provided participants with income security and peace of mind during these unprecedented times. Participants are slowly beginning to safely return to some training sites where they provide much needed support to community and public agencies such as area libraries, United Way agencies and Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County.
SCSEP is the only federal job training program targeted exclusively to low-income seniors, promoting personal dignity and self-sufficiency through work. The temporary, part-time community service jobs provide a hand-up for eligible older, unemployed individuals.
