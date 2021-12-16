Visitors to the Cullman City School Board's meeting on Tuesday received a holiday treat when two Cullman Middle School piano students played them a couple of Christmas tunes.
Allie Killette performed "Christmas Time is Here" and Parker Powell performed "Linus and Lucy" after their music teacher, Linda Bean, showed off the computer program her students use to learn the piano.
In the piano lab, students have a laptop to go with their pianos, and they use a personalized program that teaches them the notes and can play along with them to allow them to learn at their own pace, she said.
"They don't have to try to keep up with the other students, and if they can go past the other students, it allows them to do that as well," she said.
Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff also gave a short update on the projects to expand Cullman City Primary School and Cullman Middle School, and said the projects should go out to bid in late January or mid-February.
In other business, the board:
Approved an audit engagement letter with Mercer & Associates, PC to perform FY2021 financial audit for Cullman City Schools.
Approved an agreement with The Lemoine Company, LLC for program consulting services- Cullman City Primary School project.
Awarded bid #22-03 to Southland International in the amount of $102,806.02 and approved to purchase three buses totaling $308,418.06.
Approved Change Order #1 softball field turf project- Coston General Contractors.
Gave authority for superintendent to make offer on Warnke Property at 811 Oak Drive NE, Cullman.
Approved an independent contractor agreement with Imagine Applied Behavioral Analysis, LLC beginning Dec. 15 through Sept. 30, 2022.
Approved a contract with Devin Wyman to provide diversity awareness professional services beginning Jan. 3.
Approved a contract with Patrick Bates to provide network/server/IT support beginning Dec. 1 through Nov. 30, 2022.
Approved a contract with Karen Willingham to provide CNP assistance on an as-needed basis beginning Nov. 1 through June 1, 2022 (not to exceed 15 hours per week).
Approved a contract with Wes Clabo to provide lighting design and instruction for Cullman High School Dec. 1-15.
Approved a contract with Sashari Caretti to provide tutoring (math) beginning Jan. 4, 2022 through April 29, 2022 (not to exceed five hours per week).
Approved a contract with Robin Smith to provide tutoring (math) beginning Jan. 4, 2022 through April 29, 2022 (not to exceed five hours per week).
Approved a contract with Jessica Brooks to provide tutoring (reading) beginning Jan. 4, 2022 through April 29, 2022 (not to exceed five hours per week).
Approved a contract with Elizabeth Shaddix to provide tutoring (reading) beginning Jan. 4, 2022 through April 29, 2022 (not to exceed five hours per week).
Approved a contract with Lisa Martin to provide hearing impaired/vision impaired services beginning Dec. 1 through May 31, 2022.
Approved the addition of Brianna Bauer to the East Elementary Textbook Committee to provide input on ELA curriculum for sixth grade.
Approved a stipend (half-day) for Rachel Carden to attend Literacy Portfolio Training on Dec. 13 at East Elementary School.
Approved a contract with Arleen Dominguez to provide translation services beginning Jan. 4, 2022 through May 27, 2022.
Approved contracts with the following Cullman City Schools high school students to provide tutoring in ELA and/or math for the 2021-2022 school year: Matthew Gossett, Emily Gable, Jordan Nash, Isabella McEachern, Sydney Sweet, Emma Ritchey, Mary-Ellen Kaple, Madeline Baughn.
Approved a mentor teacher agreement resignation for LeAnn Miller effective Dec. 17.
Approved new Head Start policy for Part 1302- Program Operations: PO-HPS14 and PO-PMQ117.
Approved Head Start Annual Report.
Approved for Cullman City Head Start to hire legal services from Burr, Forman, LLP.
Approved updated organizational chart for 2021-2022 Head Start.
Approved an out-of-state field trip request for Cullman High School Mythology I students to visit the Parthenon in Nashville, Tennessee on Dec. 6.
Approved an out-of-state field trip request for Cullman High School and Cullman Middle School Life Skills students to travel to Gatlinburg, Tennessee to participate in educational opportunities on March 6-10, 2022.
The Cullman City School Board will next meet on Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. in the Central Office Board Room.
