After nearly a month on the run, a Cullman murder suspect has been arrested in Cobb County, Georgia.
Nathan Winston Stephens, 43, was wanted for murder in the Sept. 12 stabbing of Hanceville resident Herndon Self, Jr.
Cullman Police Lt. Jody Martin announced the arrest Tuesday morning, and said the extradition process will begin soon to have him brought back to Cullman County.
Martin also thanked the Cobb County Georgia Fugitive Unit and US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force for their work on the case.
