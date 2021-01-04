The Cullman Planning Commission approved a conditional use request for a multifamily apartment complex to be constructed at the south end of the city during Monday night’s meeting.
The commission approved the request from Resource Housing Group, the developer of the planned apartment complex located on the southwest corner of County Road 715 (Phelan Road) and Highway 31 S.
The Peaks of Cullman is planned to feature four two-story buildings containing 56 residential units, as well as a community building, playground and covered picnic pavilion. The letter submitted to the commission for the permit request said the project is still in very early development, with construction planned to begin in the spring of 2022 and completion planned by the following spring.
In other business, the commission:
Denied subdivision – The Grove at Fischer Farms – Phase III – final plat.
Approved short form subdivision – Veigl Ave SW – remove lot line.
Approved short form subdivision – County Road 715 and County Road 722 – create five lots.
Approved short form subdivision – County Road 1162 and County Road 1169 – adjust property lines.
Approved subdivision – Ellsworth Subdivision – Phase I – Main Avenue SW – final plat.
Denied short form subdivision – County Road 1169 (Wynn Haven) – create three lots.
Recommended the rezoning for 210 Beech Avenue SE — rezoning from M-2 to B-2.
Approved a proposed site plan for a Nail Envy Retail Building located on AL 157 NW.
Recommended the approval of an annexation request at 535 County Road 1317.
Recommended the approval of an annexation request off Bolte Road SE.
