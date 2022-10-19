Thousands of out-of-town guests, dozens of marching bands, and music that will ring through most of Hanceville’s downtown: It’s a winning formula that’s sustained the Mud Creek Marching Band festival for more than three decades — and it’s all about to unfold once again this Saturday.
Typically held in recent years on the same weekend as the city’s Mud Creek Arts & Crafts Festival, the 31st annual marching band showcase has a weekend all to itself this year. Held on the grass at the Hanceville High School stadium, the Oct. 22 event starts early and runs throughout the day, with 30 bands set to take the field once the gates open at 9:30 a.m.
Briefing city leaders at last week’s Hanceville City Council meeting, assistant Hanceville Fire chief Bart Absher said the festival is expected to draw between 8,000 and 10,000 people to town — including the 500 or so students who arrive at the event from high schools across north Alabama.
In addition to the 28 high school bands appearing as guests, the Hanceville High School band will put the penultimate evening touch on the day’s long list of performances, followed by the next-level showmanship of The Marching Pride of North Alabama — the official marching band of the University of North Alabama.
It’s not all music and pageantry, though: With tons of food from ribbon fries to funnel cakes to shaved ice and more, the fall fair-like atmosphere and long list of vendors helps put the “festival” in the yearly tradition’s name. Bulldog Lane and local side streets near the school will close to through traffic for the event; parking off of Commercial Street that puts guests close to the action will be available for $5 per vehicle.
Follow the festival on Facebook (@mudcreekmarching) for more on everything in store this Saturday. The Mud Creek Marching Festival opens to guests beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, concluding under the stadium lights once the UNA band caps the evening.