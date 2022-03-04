Most of the Health Science programs at Wallace State Community College began accepting applications from prospective students on March 1 for Fall 2022 entry. This application process is used by the college to select students for entry into the programs which have a limited number of openings available each year for new students.
Each program sets minimum guidelines students should meet to apply to the program, with most – but not all – requiring a minimum ACT and GPA as well as completion of prerequisite courses. All applicants must also apply for general admission to the college in advance of applying to the programs of their choice. Students may apply to more than one program, but it is suggested they apply to no more than three.
Unless otherwise noted, these programs will accept applications from March 1 to June 1:
Dental Assisting requires a GPA of at least 2.3 and a minimum ACT of 16; pre-requisite courses should be completed before applying
Dental Hygiene requires a GPA of 2.5 and a minimum ACT of 18; pre-requisite courses should be completed before applying
Diagnostic Imaging requires a minimum ACT of 20; 2.5 GPA on pre-requisite courses that should be completed before applying
Diagnostic Medical Sonography requires a minimum GPA of 2.5 and a minimum ACT of 19; pre-requisite courses should be completed before applying
Emergency Medical Services requires the student be able to enroll in English 101 and Math 100 courses and a minimum ACT of 17
Health Information Technology requires a GPA of 2.5 and minimum ACT of 17; pre-requisite courses should be completed before applying
Medical Assistant requires a 2.0 GPA and a minimum ACT of 17; no pre-requisite courses are required
Medical Laboratory Technician requires a 2.5 GPA and a minimum ACT of 18; pre-requisite courses should be completed before applying; the two-semester Medical Lab Assistant option requires a 2.0 GPA, but an ACT score is not required
Nursing will accept applications March 15-May 16 for its traditional Associate Degree (ADN), Practical Nursing (PN), Mobility, UAB/WSCC Nursing Joint Enrollment plus our newest option, the UAB/WSCC Joint Enrollment Mobility Nursing. The AND/PN/Mobility options require a minimum ACT of 18 to apply, a minimum GPA of 2.0 at native institution or 2.0 cumulative at institution from which the student is transferring and 2.5 GPA for nursing required academic courses. A minimum GPA of 2.5 high school cumulative from high school is required for students without prior college courses (GED will be used if applicable). The UAB/WSCC Nursing Joint Enrollment and Joint Enrollment Mobility require a minimum ACT of 20, a minimum cumulative 2.5 GPA on all college work as well as a 2.5 GPA on nursing required academic core courses. All academic courses must be complete before the application deadline. Joint Enrollment and Joint Enrollment Mobility students must be admitted to both UAB and WSCC.
Occupational Therapy Assistant requires a GPA of 2.5 and a minimum ACT of 20; pre-requisite courses should be completed before applying
Pharmacy Technology requires a GPA of 2.0, no minimum ACT is required; no pre-requisite courses are required
Physical Therapist Assistant requires a GPA of 3.0 and a minimum ACT of 20; pre-requisite courses should be completed before applying
Polysomnographic (Sleep Lab) Technologist requires a 2.0 GPA and a minimum ACT of 17; no pre-requisite courses are required
Respiratory Therapy requires a GPA of 2.5 and a minimum ACT of 18; pre-requisite courses should be completed before applying
The Child Development program accepts new students each spring, with applications accepted Aug. 1 through Nov. 1.
To review Health Science programs, visit www.wallacestate.edu and click on the Programs link.
