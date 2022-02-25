Moss Service Funeral Home held an open house and awards night ceremony Thursday evening to unveil recent renovations to the facility as well as honor several employees for their accomplishments.
The renovations include new flooring added throughout the building, as well as upgrades to facility's sound system. Layout changes were also made, shifting offices to make way for a new arrangement room to accommodate grieving families planning their loved ones services.
A new event space served as the location for the ceremony. The room is designed to serve as a gathering place for families to use before and after funeral services as well as being open to the public needing a location for events and ceremonies. It is able to seat 75 or house 90 people while standing comfortably.
Ann Rayburn, Director of Public Education with Legacy of Hope foundation, gave a presentation of the importance of organ donation to lead into the presentation of the Legacy of Hope Integrity Award awarded to Mike Pepple, Manager of the funeral home.
Ben Joslin was honored for his accomplishment of receiving his national certification and license to practice as a director and embalmer.
A certificate was awarded to Milo, a 1-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog and Poodle mix, who will serve as a therapy dog to grieving loved ones attending services.
Dawn Holmes was recognized for receiving a top rated J.D. Power Score of 991.
Pepple also honored Lacie Nail and Chris Brooks for their five years of service to the funeral home, as well as Gary Murphree for his fifty years of service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.