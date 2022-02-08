Morris Williams has announced his candidacy for Cullman County Commissioner for District 4.
The lifelong Cullman County resident has been teaching at Holly Pond High School for 25 years. He has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in history, an educational specialist degree in social sciences, a master’s degree in educational leadership, and he holds a National Board Certification for teachers. He has also been an adjunct instructor of U.S. history at Wallace State Community College since 2007.
Williams has served for 7 years on the board of directors for the VAW water system. Since 2020, he has been a member of the Jones Chapel volunteer fire department. He holds certifications in EMT, Fire and EMS Instructor I, Mobile Water and EVD. Williams is currently working on his Firefighter 1 certification through the Alabama Fire College.
The son and grandson of farmers, Williams himself is a cattle and poultry farmer with breeder hen houses in Jones Chapel.
“I have been around cattle, hay, and chickens all my life,” said Williams.
Williams says his interest in politics and government and his need to serve his community is the reason he is seeking the District 4 seat.
“I have had hundreds of students come through my classes at Holly Pond in the past 25 years of teaching government and economics, and I thought this might be a way to add realism to my teaching by moving from the textbook to real life,” said Williams in a press release.
“I also am a firm believer that all politics is local. I am first and foremost a conservative and then a Republican. Lately, I have seen a tendency toward policies that run counter to the views of our founders and what is good for the citizens of this state. When I served on the board at VAW, I tried to stress the view that the members were the owners and their interests should be the guiding force behind every decision. I was lucky to serve with a great group of men: Jeremy Bolzole, Tim Box, Joseph Dingler, and Larry Duke. I believe we accomplished some good things while working together.”
Williams sees himself as the underdog in the race, but hopes he can show voters that he will serve the citizens of Cullman County to the best of his ability.
“My guiding question will always be, ‘Does this help the citizens of Cullman County?’ I believe that I can work with members of the county commission and keep Cullman County moving in a positive direction and maintain the unique character of Cullman County.”
Williams says he isn’t accepting contributions or donations to fund his campaign.
“I do not want to give the impression that I have any allegiance but to the citizens of this county. I want voters to know that I value their views and their input about the decisions that the commission must make. Above all else, I want them to know that I firmly believe that their tax dollars will be used wisely and that I will oppose any moves to tax citizens without them having an opportunity to vote on it. I believe that if there is a need for more tax money to fund something that the people who are going to be paying the bill should have a say in it.
“I ask the voters in this county to take the time to look at the candidates for every position in every race and try to discern who is truly the best person for the job. The opportunity to vote is a privilege and duty that has been paid for in blood and sacrifice and should not be taken lightly. Thank you for your consideration and hopefully your vote.”
Williams is married to the former Kathy Phillips. They have two daughters, Audra and Melissa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.