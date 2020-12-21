A police pursuit that began in Jefferson County ended in Morgan County after a chase that involved law enforcement officers from several agencies, including Cullman County.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the pursuit began at approximately 5:19 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20, when an ALEA Trooper attempted to stop a 2004 Toyota Avalon for speeding on Interstate 65 northbound, near the 277 mile-marker in Jefferson County.
The Avalon attempted to elude the ALEA Trooper with speeds reaching up to 115 mph and entered into Blount County. The vehicle continued into Cullman County where Cullman County deputies spiked the Avalon’s tires at the 310 mile-marker. The vehicle continued into Morgan County where the driver was apprehended near the 329 mile-marker. Cullman County Sheriff's Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Falkville Police Department, Hartselle Police Department, and Priceville Police Department all assisted in the pursuit and capture.
The driver, Donald Jay Vinet, Jr., 24, of Ward, was charged with speeding, attempting to elude law enforcement, and reckless driving. Vinet was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he is incarcerated. A female occupant was taken into custody and later released.
Nothing further is available as ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
