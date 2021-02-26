An early dose of spring-like weather left the Cullman area with a good soaking Friday, but emergency officials say additional expected rainfall this week shouldn’t pose a heightened risk of widespread flooding.
Friday’s heavy rains created some isolated and short-lived localized floods at low-lying problem spots in the county’s southern reaches, but didn’t cause any large-scale problems, according to Cullman County assistant EMA director Scott McDonald.
“We had a few flooded spots and some stopped-up culverts in the early part of the day,” McDonald said Friday. “The most recent forecast I’ve seen calls for an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain through Wednesday of next week, which hopefully should pose no major issues beyond an overrun culvert here or there.”
A small handful of county roads near Good Hope and south Cullman did temporarily see some minor flooding on Friday. County Road 438 south of Good Hope school experienced light flooding, as well as Golf Course Road just east of the Cullman Industrial Park complex. County Road crews also shored up a drainage area farther south, at a rural county road near Smith Lake.
As of Friday, the National Weather Service had issued a widespread flash flood watch for Mississippi counties along the Alabama-Mississippi border to the west, but had issued no active alerts for Cullman and surrounding counties. A flood warning remained in effect through March 1 for low-lying areas in Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties along the Tennessee River near Lake Guntersville.
