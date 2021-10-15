Moody Police Department honored Officer Keith Turner and Lt. Stephen Williams on Sunday by unveiling new monuments.
Moody Police Sgt. Stephen Williams was killed in a shooting while responding to a call at a Super 8 motel in Moody in June 2020.
Sgt. Williams, 50, was a 23-year veteran in law enforcement and had been with the Moody Police Department for three years.
Williams had just been promoted to sergeant in the year before and was a recipient of the Keith Turner Office of the Year Award. Williams was a father of three children.
Turner, 29, was killed June 27, 1998 after stopping a stolen vehicle. Two escapees from Mississippi were in the vehicle and had already shot and wounded an officer in Tuscaloosa when Turner attempted to stop them.
Turner had been with the department for three months. He was a father to one child.
Chief Thomas Hunt said he has plans to commemorating their end of watch every June. The monuments can be found at the entrance to the department.
