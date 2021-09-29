Wallace State Community College crowned its 2022 Miss Wallace State and the 2022 Miss North Alabama’s Outstanding Teen on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Anna Lucas, 23, of Birmingham was crowned Miss Wallace State 2022 and was awarded the Beautiful Hearts Scholarship presented by 2013 Miss Wallace State Rebecca Long Hayes. Lucas is an Occupational Therapy Assistant major at Wallace State and her social impact initiative is “Respecting and Appreciating Our Disabled Citizens.”
She will go on to compete at Miss Alabama, a preliminary of the Miss America program.
Lucas is the daughter of DeAnna Lucas and Mark Lucas. She received a one-year renewable tuition and fees scholarship to Wallace State, a $300 cash scholarship, $250 discount from Southern Exposure Photography, $100 Glitz & Gowns gift certificate, $50 Meraki Boutique gift card, one complimentary spray tan and self-tan kit, and a free “Crowning Touch Package” for one makeup and hair lesson. The Beautiful Hearth scholarship is worth $250. The crown was provided by Ed White Jewelers. She also received the Miss Alabama organization’s official sash and crown pin and a canvas title bag provided by Restoration Counseling Services.
McCoy Cleghorn, 20, of Cullman, was named first alternate and talent winner and received a $300 cash scholarship. Audrey Fuller, 18, of Oneonta, was named second alternate.
Abby Daniels, 16, of Springville was named the 2020 Miss North Alabama’s Outstanding Teen. Daniels is the daughter of Leslie and Michael Daniels. She will go on to compete at Miss Alabama Outstanding Teen.
As Miss North Alabama’s Outstanding Teen Daniels received a one-year renewable tuition and fees scholarship to Wallace State upon her high school graduation, a $300 cash scholarship, $250 discount from Southern Exposure Photography, $100 Glitz & Gowns gift certificate, $50 Meraki Boutique gift card, one complimentary spray tan and self-tan kit, and a free “Crowning Touch Package” for one makeup and hair lesson. The crown was provided by Ed White Jewelers. She also received the official sash and crown pin and a canvas title bag provide by Restoration Counseling Services.
Marianna Willoughby, 17, of Blountsville, was named first alternate and received the $250 Beautiful Hearts Scholarship presented by 2013 Miss Wallace State Rebecca Long Hayes.
Miss Alabama 2021 Lauren Bradford served as Mistress of Ceremonies and performed “Orange Blossom Special.” Miss Wallace State 2021 Lacey Johnson passed on her crown to the 2022 winner and entertained by dancing to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody.” Rising Stars Lilly Kate Bryant and Ava Whatley were recognized during the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.