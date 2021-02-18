Wallace State Community College’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee announces it will host a virtual concert featuring Miss Alabama 2019 Tiara Pennington. The concert will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 9:30 a.m., and can be accessed at bit.ly/missalabama-wscc. Pennington will also participate in a Q&A session. Her appearance is part of Black History Month events offered at Wallace State.
Pennington, of Helena, finished in the top 7 at the 2020 Miss America competition. Before being named Miss Alabama, she was the first African American winner of the Miss University of Alabama competition. She was also Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen in 2016 and placed in the top 8 of that national competition.
At the University of Alabama, Pennington joined Phi Mu Sorority and earned President’s and Dean’s List honors. She also earned the UA Academic Excellence and Academic Distinction awards and was a member of Sigma Alpha Lambda, Phi Sigma Phi and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars academic achievement organizations. She earned the Duke of Edinburgh Gold and Silver Medals and received proclamations from Alabama Governors Kay Ivey and Dr. Robert Bentley.
She has completed extensive volunteer work with the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) and received the NPF Leadership Award. She founded Psoriasis Take Action Alabama, is an NPF Outreach Committee Member, NPF Eastern Advocacy Action Network Member, a 2019 NPF Capitol Hill Day Advocate, NPF Delegation Member for the Patients Drug Forum with the FDA Board of Directors, a Student Ambassador Recruiter for NPF, the founder of PSO-Fun Classroom Tours, and organizer of the University of Alabama Panhellenic National Psoriasis Day Fundraiser.
Pennington has also raised money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and organized the City of Helena Toy Drive for Children's of Alabama and the Shred-It Toy Drive. Tiara is an accomplished vocalist and entertainer and has won several regional soloist competitions. She is pursuing a B.A. in political science and plans to attend law school
Black History month is celebrated every February to recognize and honor achievements of Black Americans. Wallace State’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee works throughout the year to implement professional development and programmatic activities regarding diversity sensitivity, community belonging, equity and awareness for employees and students.
For more information about Wallace State, visit www.wallacestate.edu or call 256.352.8000. The Spring 2021 semester is underway, with registration available for the Mini Term II semester that begins March 17. Priority registration for Summer 2021 is scheduled to begin April 13, with classes to start on May 26.
