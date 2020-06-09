Local motorcycle riders can take advantage of this weekend’s nice weather forecast to get out and ride while helping to raise money for a good cause as part of the Saints MC’s annual Miracle League Ride.
Saints member Alex Jones spoke to the members of the Good Hope City Council about the fundraising event during Monday night’s meeting, and invited council members and the rest of the community to come out Saturday to help raise money for Cullman’s Miracle League.
He said the event raises money to help pay for the registration fees for the special needs children who play in the league each year.
“There’ll be a lot of bikes there, a lot of people there to support that fundraiser,” he said.
The Miracle League Ride will start at the Cullman Elks Lodge, located at 1525 Brantley Avenue NW. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., and will cost $20 per rider and $5 per passenger.
The ride will begin at 11 a.m. and it will end at the Boozefighters MC Clubhouse, located at 201 Freeman Road in Danville.
The ride will also be passing by the Field of Miracles on its way out of town, and all of the Miracle League’s players are invited to wear their uniforms and bring signs to cheer on riders as they help support the league. To make sure they don’t miss the fun, they should be parked in the Field of Miracle’s parking lot at 10:45 a.m.
