GOOD HOPE — Local bikers will once again be gathering to raise money for the area’s special needs sports leagues when the Saints MC’s annual Miracle League Ride returns on June 12.
Members of the Saints came to Monday night’s meeting of the Good Hope City Council to ask for a special event permit to host the end of the ride at the club’s Good Hope property, and the council approved the permit after hearing from event organizer Brandi Evans.
She said this year’s ride will start at the Cullman Elks Lodge at around 9:30 or 10 a.m., and the route will take the bikers all around the area before it ends at the Saints’ club house in Good Hope at around 3 p.m.
Everyone — wether they have a bike or not — can go to the Elks Lodge before the ride kicks off to donate, and anyone with a bike is welcome to join the ride for its entirety or as long as they are able, Evans said.
Once the ride is over, there will be prize giveaways, raffles and food available for those who have made the full trip or those who want to help contribute more funding for the Miracle League.
Evans said this is the fifth year the Saints have hosted the ride to benefit the summer special needs league, and the last four rides have raised a total of around $30,000 with all of the money going to the Miracle League.
“Hopefully this year will be as good as last year’s as far as money raising,” she said.
The league had to cancel its last basketball season because of the COVID-19 risks that could have arisen with people attending games inside a gym, but the baseball league is set to continue.
“Hopefully, everybody will get to play,” she said.
The adult and kids Miracle League baseball seasons are set to begin in April, with games taking place on Mondays from April 4 through May 14.
Evans said the Miracle League is still looking for a few new coaches for the adult baseball league. Anyone interested in being a coach can call Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism at 256-734-9157.
