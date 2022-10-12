For those that have ever dreamed of living out the sleuthing adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson, and those who find themselves enchanted with the gothic poetry of Edgar Allan Poe, the Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County would like to present an opportunity to live out those fantasies at their first Midnight At The Masquerade murder/mystery dinner event next Friday, Oct. 21.
Executive Director for the Friends of the Library Tonya Allcorn said that the caution with which the organization dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to hold a virtual 5K as their annual fall fundraiser for the past two years. But that the enthusiasm that she has witnessed at the more recent in-person fundraisers this year made it clear that it was time for something new. She said that attendance at their local author event was higher than anticipated, February’s fundraiser Books and Brews at Goat Island Brewing Company “was packed to the walls,” and their summer kick-off event drew a crowd of over 400 people.
“We were really cautious with COVID, but what we have found; from what we have seen recently is that the community is ready for a fun, interactive in-person event,” she said.
And the event could not be more interactive. Six actors will take the stage that will be set in the middle of the dining tables set up at the Browne Stone Building located at Stone Bridge Farms. Each course will be perfectly timed to come out as each act of the performance plays out, and a handful of local actors will secretly take their places alongside attendants at their tables to create an immersive experience.
Guests will need to find clues that will be placed at their tables and then work together and with guests at other tables, using those clues to find which one of them in the room is a “killer.” At the dinner’s conclusion several detective awards will be given out to member’s of the audience who best utilized these clues and were most instrumental in solving the who-done-it.
Guests are encouraged to both arrive early and stay late, with activities planned for before and after the dinner. A handful of local mystery authors will have tables set up to give guests a chance to meet and discuss their books as appetizers are being served. A band will also be taking the stage at the end of the dinner and will begin the “after party” until 10 p.m., giving guests just a little more time to revel in the experience.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Friends of the Libraries and will help their efforts to assist both the Cullman County main branch as well as the smaller individual libraries across the county throughout the year.
Allcorn said that one of the organization’s main considerations for the proceeds to benefit is the Dolly Parton Imagination Library that allows children within the community to receive a free book each month from the time they are born until age 5. This program is made possible through the Friends of the Libraries sponsorship.
Allcorn said that the proceeds will help the organization provide funding to offset costs for purchases or programs that may be outside of a library’s allotted annual budget. Most recently Allcorn said that after a grant to purchase a new book-mobile at the main library branch was not able to cover the entire cost, a donation from the Friends of the Library made up the difference.
“What we really try to do is to fill in that gap, and offer the libraries that little bit of extra support that they may need and give them a little bit more so that they can continue to serve and support our community,” Allcorn said.
Doors to the event open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m. as the performance begins. Guests are encouraged to dress nicely and wear a masquerade mask, but masks will be available to those who are unable to provide their own.
Individual tickets are $100 with a table for eight being $750 and can be purchased at givebutter.com/midnightatthemasquerade.