Memorial Day flags honor veterans at rest

Though social distancing means scaling back on organized Memorial Day commemorations this year, local VFW Post 2214 is making sure that the occasion won’t pass unnoticed.
With a strong volunteer turnout Thursday, VFW members teamed with the community to place American flags at the graves of the more than 1,200 local veterans whose remains lie in Cullman County cemeteries.
At Cullman City Cemetery — the site of 900 veteran graves — veteran and VFW member Ken Brown said he was surprised by the number of people who showed up to help honor the memory of local service members. In addition to walk-up volunteers, Boy Scout Troop 219 from Cullman’s First United Methodist Church showed up to help, as did more than a dozen participants from Battleground’s Camp Liberty.
“We had a heck of a turnout this morning, just by word of mouth,” Brown said Thursday, as volunteers finished with their work began packing up to place more flags across town at Memory Gardens.
“We thought we’d just have eight or nine 70 year-olds out here working all day to get the flags placed. But man, we’ve had a nice crowd. We’re happy to have the help. We have a very patriotic community.”
VFW volunteers followed up on Friday with their annual placing of American flags down the median of U.S. Highway 31 North in Cullman, but that’s not the only patriotic sight drivers will see as they make their way between Loring Street NW and Alabama Highway 157. On Highway 31’s east side, a sea of flags wave within a small plot where passersby can stop and read the names and roles of each of the 328 veterans who’ve died serving their country.
“It represents all the guys from Cullman County who’ve been killed in action from all of the wars,” said Brown. “Service members’ names and branch of service are written on crosses that we hand painted over the winter. Their names are also all on the monuments at Veterans Park, but a lot of people aren’t at Veterans Park on Memorial Day. But with this, people can see how many have died in combat from Cullman County; stop and get out of their cars and walk around, and then be on their way.”
Local Memorial Day gatherings are being kept brief and socially distant this year, with a short ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. today at the pavilion at Sportsman Lake’s Veterans Park. The public is welcome to attend, and distancing guidelines — including an absence of seating for the 15-minute ceremony — will be observed.
For those who want to mark the occasion with a donation, VFW’s Buddy Poppy program will be at both Cullman locations of Warehouse Discount Groceries, handing out the veteran-made commemorative poppy pins in exchange for a contribution. The event runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at both locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.