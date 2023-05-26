Cullman City Schools officially named the successor to longtime East Elementary Principal David Wiggins during a special called meeting on Friday, May 26.
Melanie Harris, who has worked as the Hibbett Intermediate School (Florence City Schools) assistant principal for the past three years, was announced as the new EES principal Friday morning. Harris also has four years experience as an instructional partner at Harlan Elementary, has spent six years teaching at Florence Middle School and was recently named the assistant principal of the year by the National Association of Elementary School Principals.
In a press release, Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff said he was “excited” to witness the impact Harris will have on the students, and their families, of EES.
“Ms. Harris brings quality experience in the classroom as an instructional coach, and as an assistant principal to the Cullman City School System,” Kallhoff said. “From my conversations with her and her previous supervisors, it is clear she understands the importance of relationships from the principal’s seat as well as the task of balancing student safety, scholl structure, communication and instructional leadership.”
Shortly after Wiggins announced his retirement in March, he told The Times he believed his successor would usher in a “new era” for the school and they would need to define their own culture rather than emulating the one he has created throughout his 17 year tenure.
“What happens next is going to be unique and different. I expect the new leader will bring in a lot of new ideas and innovation,” he said in March.
Despite the size shoes Harris will be expected to fill, it appears as though she is ready to take on the challenge.
“I believe the principal sets the culture and climate for the school and it is vital that the principal model those expectations. I believe the crucial elements of a positive climate and culture are effective communication, trust, and learning, building and nurturing relationships,” she said. “It should be a shared responsibility between the principal, parents and community to create an environment that empowers every student to develop their full potential, not only academically but also socially and emotionally. Together, we will foster an inclusive and nurturing environment where each child feels valued, supported, and inspired to reach for their dreams. My aim is to equip our students with the skills they need to thrive in an ever-changing world and to encourage them to be excellent every day in every way,” Harris said in the same press release.
A “meet and greet” organized by the CCS and the East Elementary PTO is scheduled for June 8 from 4:30 — 5:30 p.m. at the CCS central office where parents will be able to become acquainted with the new principal.
In other business the board:
Approved the following action items
- Contract with Misty Lang and Sabrina Yarbrough for the Summer Feeding Program
- Substitute Contracts with Delores Clark & Tina Holmes
- Contract with Abigail Bennett to provide Special Education Services from June 1,2023 -July 31,2023
- Contract with Lois Bice to provided extended day services from June 1,2023 -July 31,2023
- Contract with Kenneth Gleaton to provide Summer School Instructional services at Cullman High School from June 5,2023 -July 20,2023
- Contract with Michael Kilpatrick to provide Grass Cutting/Landscape services at Cullman City School from August 1,2023 -July 31,2024
- Contract with Kevin Wilson to provide Truancy Officer services at Cullman City Schools from August 1, 2023-May 26,2024
- Contract with Mary “Cindy” Stidham to provide Custodial services at Cullman City Schools from July 1, 2023-June 30,2024
- Contract with Sharon Wilson to provide clerical services as needed from July 1,2023 -June 30,2024
- Contract with Roman Shields to provide Maintenance Helper services at Cullman City Schools from June 1, 2023-July 31,2023
- Contract with Brooke Desnoes to provide Dance Team Coaching Responsibilities for Cullman City Schools from June 1,2023 -August 31,2024
- Contract with Kristen Gragg to provide Summer Work services at Cullman Middle School from May 30, 2023 to July 31,2023
- Contract with Kalysha Whittle to provide nursing services for Cullman City Schools from June 28,2023 — July 31,2023
Approved the following retirements
- Oscar Glasscock -Physical Education Teacher/Head Football Coach at Cullman High School, effective June 1, 2023
- Michael Wilhite -Career Tech Education Teacher at Cullman High School effective July 1, 2023
- Brent Patterson -Driver’s Education Teacher at Cullman High School, effective July 1, 2023
Accepted the following resignations
- Amber Hembree -School Counselor at East Elementary School, effective July 1, 2023
- Mitchell Maddox -Part-time Special Education Instructional Assistant at Cullman Middle School, effective May 19, 2023
- Jana Thrasher -General Education Teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective May 26, 2023
- Rylee Baker -Special Education Instructional Assistant at Cullman Middle
- School, effective May 23, 2023
- Molly Gambrill -English Teacher at Cullman High School, effective May 27, 2023
- Caitlin Bowling -Family and Consumer Science Career Tech Teacher at Cullman High School, effective May 27, 2023
- Meagan Cagle -Mathematics Teacher at Cullman High School, effective June 1,2023
- Maddie Quick -Child Nutrition Program Worker at East Elementary School, effective May 25, 2023
- Ivy Loosier -Extended Day Instructional Assistant at Cullman City Primary School, effective May 24, 2023
- Kaidence Murphree -Extended Day Instructional Assistant at Cullman City Primary School, effective May 24, 2023
- Jorie Johnson -Extended Day Instructional Assistant at Cullman City Primary School, effective May 24, 2023
- Dori Long -Special Education Teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective May 26, 2023
- Jamie Burgess -Computer Teacher at Cullman Middle School, effective May 26, 2023
Extended the following contracts
- Tera Thomas -Reading Intervention Teacher at Cullman City Primary School extension through May 24, 2024
- Kylie Bates -AMSTI Math Coach at Cullman Middle School and Cullman High School, extension through May 24, 2024
- Sashari Caretti -AMSTI Math Coach at West Elementary School, extension through May 24, 2024
- Courtney Speciale -AMSTI Math Coach at East Elementary School, extension through May 24, 2024
- Krista Johnson -AMSTI Math Coach at Cullman City Primary School, extension through May 24, 2024
- Tara Richard -Part-time Adjunct Health Science Teacher at Cullman City Schools, extension through May 24, 2024
- Katelyn Bowling -Mental Health Specialist at Cullman City Schools, extension through May 24, 2024
- Rachel Fondren -Mental Health Specialist at Cullman City Schools, extension through May 24, 2024
Approved the conditional employment of the following
- William Stidham -Summer worker at Cullman City Primary School from June 1, 2023 -July 31, 2023 (NTE 12 hours per week) (JV23-042)
- April Borden -Special Education Teacher at Cullman High School, effective August 2, 2023 (JV23-026)
- John Bullen -School-based In School Suspension Teacher at Cullman City Schools (Itinerant), effective August 2, 2023 (JV23-040)
- Dianne Phillips -Special Education Teacher at Cullman City Primary School (at East Elementary School until 2nd Grade moves to Cullman City Primary School), effective August 2, 2023
- Kellan McCoy -General Education Teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective August 2, 2023
- Cassidy Elliff -English Language Arts Teacher at Cullman High School, effective August 2, 2023
- Bradley Pounds -Teacher at Cullman High School, effective August 2, 2023
Terminated the community football coach contract with Nick Gentry effective May 13, 2023.
Approved Justin Esmann and Justin Little as community football coaches and Morgan Smith as a community girls’ basketball coach.