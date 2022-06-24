Wallace State Community College’s Health Science department will host a Second Opportunity informational meeting on Thursday, June 30, at 10 a.m. to assist students seeking to enroll in several programs with openings remaining for the Fall 2022 semester.
Each year, Health Science programs accept applications from March 1 to June 1 to select a certain number of students for their programs to enter in the fall semester. After that process is completed, programs with availability participate in this Second Opportunity meeting for students who applied but did not get into a program or those who may have missed the original deadline.
“This meeting is a great opportunity for students seeking to enter the medical field to learn about programs we offer that they may not have heard about before,” said Lisa German, Vice President for Learning and Dean of Health Sciences.
“Wallace State offers more health science programs than any other community college,” German added. “And we are proud of the fact that our graduates are sought after by employers across the state. We encourage students who want to enter the healthcare field to attend the June 30 meeting to learn about programs they may not know about but may be just what they’re looking for.”
The programs currently scheduled to be represented at the meeting include Diagnostic Imaging, Emergency Medical Services, Health Information Technology, Medical Assisting, Medical Laboratory Technician/Medical Laboratory Assistant, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Polysomnographic (Sleep Lab) Technologist, and Respiratory Therapy. This list is subject to change.
Program completion time ranges from one to two semesters for certificates and three to five semesters for associate degrees. Not all programs require the completion of pre-requisite courses.
The Second Opportunity meeting will be held on the 12th floor of the Bailey Center and is open to anyone interested in learning more about Wallace State Health Science programs.
Summer Mini Term II courses will begin June 30, and the Fall 2022 semester will begin August 18. Registration is currently underway.
For information about the meeting or Wallace State’s Health Science programs, visit www.wallacestate.edu or call 256.352.8000.