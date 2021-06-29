Wallace State Community College has added a new furry friend to the family!
Professor Karl O. Waussie (Dr. Waussie) is the name of the new Aussiedoodle puppy recently donated to the college. This beautiful lad will serve as a campus mascot, providing lightness, joy, and stress relief to all on campus.
“Of all years, this seemed like the perfect one to add a dog to our college family. I love the smiles he’s already putting on the faces of Wallace State’s students, faculty and staff,” said Dr. Vicki Karolewics, Wallace State’s President.
Aussiedoodles are known for being intelligent and affable, and for minimal shedding, characteristics that add to his suitability as a campus mascot. And he’s a bit friendlier than a lion, Wallace State’s actual mascot. He was donated by assistant cross country coach Tony Crider.
Several programs, like OTA, are already planning to invite him to classroom activities.
Wallace State students were encouraged to submit names for the puppy through an online campaign, with the winners earning a scholarship for a semester. After more than 600 submissions, a combination of three students’ suggestions ultimately created the name of Professor Karl O. Waussie.
Professor was suggested for his role in education, Karl O. in recognition of Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics, and Waussie, combining Wallace State and Aussiedoodle.
Student scholarship winners were Ashley Nicole Clem (Professor), Bryant Simmons (Karl) and Erica Snow (Waussie).
Snow, who will be starting Wallace State’s Occupational Therapy Assistant program this fall, has plans to go to see Dr. Waussie the next time she’s on campus, especially after the dog helped earn her a scholarship.
“My first thought, as I’m sure it was for a lot of people, was to suggest ‘Wally,’ but that’s already the mascot’s name. Combining the names was the next thing that came to mind,” Snow said. “I’m thrilled to earn the scholarship. It will help tremendously. I can’t wait to visit Dr. Waussie when I have a chance.”
Dr. Waussie’s schedule is quickly filling up. In a few short weeks, he’s made appearances at the Wallace State Lions’ Pride Orientations for incoming students and stopped by campus tours. His handlers say he’s excited about the remainder of this semester and the dog days leading into the fall semester.
Dr. Waussie resides with Wallace State’s 24/7 Police force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.