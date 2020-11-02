McAlister’s Deli is one step closer to opening in Cullman. The Cullman Planning Commission on Monday approved the proposed site plan on Hwy 157 near Walmart.
The plan calls for a 1,200-square-foot building with a drive-thru, outdoor seating and a 45-spot parking lot.
The Planning Commission also approved the conditional use of a building at 1101 3rd Ave. SE to be the new home of Curt’s Closet. In her request to the commission, founder Ashley Wilson noted that the non-profit has outgrown its current space. Curt’s Closet, created in honor of Wilson’s son Curt, provides clothing to children in need, and last year helped more than 1,600 area children.
Since the coronavirus pandemic, Wilson said, they are seeing even more families in need. She said they plan to move into the new location by the beginning of March, 2021.
The commission held several public hearings and approved five short form subdivisions:
- Cullman Shopping Center NW
- County Road 1273
- High Point Subdivision off County Road 490
- Augusta Trail NW
- County Road 1162
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.