McAlister’s Deli will open its doors in Cullman at 5721 AL Hwy 157 NW, at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11. The location will be giving away 30-day Free Tea Passes to the first 100 guests. McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea™.
“We are excited to open our new McAlister’s Deli location in the great town of Cullman,” said Mike Moss, Director of McAlister’s Deli Company Operations. “We look forward to welcoming the local community into our restaurant and sharing our table together- especially starting out with the Free Tea Pass on opening day!”
This location offers dine-in, delivery, catering, in-store pick up, and the fan-favorite pick-up window where guests place a digital order via website or app and then drive-thru to pick up their order.
The Cullman restaurant will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, call the restaurant at 256-727-5550, or visit the McAlister’s Deli – Cullman Facebook page.
Ahead of the grand opening, this location is honoring Cullman’s nurses, fire fighters, police, active military and veterans, with a complimentary meal to show appreciation for all they do. The local heroes can receive a complimentary dinner on Friday, October 8 between 5 - 7 p.m. or a lunch on Saturday, October 9 between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. All they have to do is show a valid badge when they arrive to the restaurant, then enjoy a meal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.