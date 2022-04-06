HOLLY POND — The Holly Pond Town Council will not repeal a long standing utility tax and plans to use its revenue to fund a town deputy.
The tax, which was set up after a legal battle between Cullman County municipalities and the Cullman Electric Cooperative, is collected by the Co-Op and paid back to the municipalities. The agreement stems from a decades old lawsuit that required repayment of a utility tax from the Co-Op to municipalities until settlement funds were repaid in full.
While some local municipalities have passed ordinances halting future taxation after the funds were repaid, Holly Pond’s previous administration kept the tax in place to provide funding for the town. Vinemont, Good Hope and Cullman also still have the tax in place.
After a presentation by Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry in October 2021, the council approved a township deputy whose salary would be provided using that utility tax revenue.
During Monday evening’s town council meeting, Stewart’s Auto owner Cathy Stewart asked the council repeal the tax and questioned the need for a deputy stating previous town deputies were not available when needed.
“We don’t need a deputy,” Stewart said during public comments. “Every time our alarm would go off the responding officer would always be someone else who was on duty at the time. It was never the one from Holly Pond.”
As of Monday’s meeting, the contract between the town and sheriff’s office had not yet been signed, do to what councilmember Julie Ray described as a “massive misunderstanding.”
Councilman Charles Holcomb said funding would still be needed to cover the cost of the sought after deputy.
“It’s true that we don’t have a deputy currently,” Holcomb said Monday night. “But if we just cut off those funds and we get presented with a contract next week, what are we supposed to do then? I understand the grievance, but we just want what we have already voted on and approved.”
Things looked to be moving forward on Tuesday afternoon when Hart had, what she described as, a “very pleasant chat” with Gentry. Hart told The Times she had received the contract and was reviewing it.
“While things like this are unfortunate, I try to do everything in my power to reach a compromise. I wish our meetings were full every time, I want everyone to be able to share their opinions. Even though we might disagree, we can always try to meet in the middle. As of now we have a contract for a deputy that will last a year, and we can revisit the issue again next year and things may change,” Hart said.
Gentry was pleased to have everything resolved.
“The mayor, the Holly Pond council and myself have always had a great working relationship,” he told The Times Tuesday evening. “We’ve spoken and have sent the mayor a contract, and will be deciding on a deputy for them very soon. We are excited for the town of Holly Pond to have that added benefit of a township deputy and to continuing what has always been a fantastic working relationship.”
