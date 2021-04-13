GOOD HOPE — The Good Hope City Council got its first look Monday night of renderings for a new convenience store that is set to be built just off the interstate close to Cullman’s new Palomino RV Resort and the site for Rock the South.
Good Hope Mayor Jerry Bartlett said the owner of the new store, Singh Mart, LLC, will be building the Good Hope location very similarly to another one of their locations that is located in Hayden.
“It’s very, very nice inside and out,” he said. “It’s going to be a very nice convenience store.”
The store will be located on Reid Road and County Road 222, which is next to I-65’s exit 305.
Bartlett said construction should begin on the store within the next few weeks, with hopes for it to be open by the Rock the South music festival’s return to the area in August.
“We look forward to this being open by Rock the South,” he said. “That’s what our goals are.”
Because Good Hope’s sewer system has not been expanded into the area around the new interstate exit, the city council entered an agreement with the city of Cullman in February that will allow the new store to tie on to the Cullman sewer system until Good Hope’s sewer system reaches that area.
During the council’s Feb. 6 meeting, Bartlett said the plan is for a sewer line to run under Reid Road to the property from the Cullman sewer manhole in front of the Palomino RV Resort on County Road 222.
As part of the agreement, the owner of the property will be responsible for building a small pump station on the land and paying the sewer tie-on fee, and Good Hope will be responsible for paying for the sewer line to be installed, he said.
Bartlett also updated the council on the ribbon cutting for Gibbs Garden Center, which is set for April 23 at 10 a.m. at the nursery’s new location on County Road 616. He encouraged the council and community to get out to check out the new nursery and welcome them into the city.
“It’s going to be a tremendous asset for us in the Good Hope area,” he said.
Following the ribbon cutting on Friday, April 23, Gibbs Garden Center will be hosting a grand opening celebration on April 24, Bartlett said.
