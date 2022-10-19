Aren’t people supposed to slow down as they age? Perhaps — but don’t try telling that to the 15 or so local seniors set to liven up the stage Thursday when Andy, Barney, and the whole Mayberry crew whistle into town.
The same Senior Outreach group behind the perennially popular local Hee-Haw variety show is gearing up for another go at funny small-screen nostalgia, this time with a kitchen-sink musical comedy production that’s aptly titled Welcome to Mayberry in honor of The Andy Griffith Show‘s fictional hometown.
The production begins at 2 p.m. at the Donald E. Green Center in west Cullman, and there’s no need to worry about tickets: Just pay the $10 admission at the door, and the cast will do the rest, transporting guests to TV’s late black-and-white era (with some colorful supporting drop-ins from relative latecomers The Golden Girls, All in the Family, and more).
The entire production is cast with area seniors, who play their character parts to the hilt. Wednesday’s dress rehearsal at the Donald E. Green Center was a hoot in and of itself, with organizer and director Jamie Looney cheerfully barking stage directions through a megaphone as the cast — nearly all in full costume — gleefully cavorted against a well-curated Mayberry backdrop that includes Andy’s front porch, the local jail, and — well, you’ll just have to come and see the rest for yourself.
If you miss Thursday’s production, not to worry: Senior Outreach plans to put the whole thing on again in December. That show will be held Dec. 3 at the Hanceville Civic Center, and will retain the same essential Welcome to Mayberry theme…along with whatever tweaks Looney and the rest of the cast can cook up in the meantime.
To catch the return trip to Mayberry, bring yourself and the gang over to the Donald E. Green Center, located across from Margaret Ingle Park along Field of Miracles Drive in Cullman, at 2 p.m. — and be sure to watch for Barney’s flashing lights in the rear-view mirror.