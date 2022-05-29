A Cullman woman who taught thousands of area elementary students about farm life, was killed Saturday afternoon in a two car collision.
According to a statement released from the Cullman Police Department, Pat Peinhardt, 82, died when the Ford pickup she was driving southbound on Main Avenue, collided with a Mini Cooper traveling eastbound on 7th street at the intersection of Main Avenue. The driver of the Cooper was not injured.
The crash is still under investigation. Any witnesses to the crash are asked contact Sgt. Joey Duncan at 256-734-1434.
Thousands of Cullman County Elementary students learned about life on a working farm from Peinhardt when they took field trips to the Peinhardt Living History Farm, where she lived and still managed daily operations — including tending to the animals.
“When my children were very young she taught them how to milk cows. Had many pictures taken with her on the farm. She will be missed,” wrote Sharlotte Oliver on The Times Facebook page.
Charles Clemmons worked with Peinhardt, a retired physical therapist.
“She taught me so very much about how to correctly lift, transfer, improve range of motion, etc. for my students at the Child Development Center. I am forever grateful and blessed to know Pat.”
A message on the farm’s Facebook page stated:
“It is with a sadden heart that we lost our beloved Matriarch of Peinhardt Living History Farm this weekend. She was the backbone of this family and kept the farm running!! We will dearly miss her.”
Mary Burton Self said it was Peinhardt who taught her about work ethic.
“Physical therapy was a perfect calling for Pat. Her impeccable work ethic, a by-product of living and working life at the farm made a lasting impression on me entering the workforce straight out of high school. Pat Peinhardt was a live life big force,” wrote Self on the farm’s Facebook page.
Many former patients thanked Peinhardt for helping their recovery.
‘This absolutely breaks my heart to pieces. Pat used to be my physical therapist when I was a little girl. She was so tough on me but she did it knowing I could do what she wanted me to do when I didn’t think I could. She never gave up on me,” wrote Jennifer Garmon Moreland.
No arrangement are planned at this time.