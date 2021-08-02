Face masks will be required for all Cullman County students and staff members riding a school bus in the upcoming school year, but wearing them in the classroom or at school remains a recommendation.
The mask requirement on buses comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's order requiring them on all public transportation, and the Alabama Department of Public Health's recent back-to-school guidance states that the CDC's order applies to all school buses regardless of school systems' other mask policies.
While they are not required once on the school campuses, the Cullman County School System is recommending that all students and staff wear a mask or face covering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.