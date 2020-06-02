Mark Bussman today announced his candidacy for mayor of Cullman.
Bussman is the former CEO of the Cullman-Jefferson Counties Gas District and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He has also served as the chairman of the American Public Gas Association and was awarded several national awards for his achievements. Over the last 30 years, Bussman has worked alongside numerous city councils and served on several of public boards, including the Industrial Development Board; the Cullman City School Board; and the Cullman Regional Medical Center Board. He is a certified public accountant with extensive knowledge of governmental accounting and finance.
As mayor, Bussman plans on working together with the City Council to improve roads and traffic flow, upgrade city school facilities, revitalize tourism, reinvigorate small business and help solve mental health concerns.
“I am running to serve my community as well as protect and enhance the core qualities that make our city a remarkable place to live, work, play, and worship,” Bussman said. “We are truly blessed to live in Cullman, and it would be an honor to serve you as mayor.”
For More Information: www.markbussmanforcullman.com
