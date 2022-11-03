Former Fairview Aggie Marching Band members dusted off their instruments and returned to Dafford Smith Stadium on Oct. 21 as part of the Fairview High School Alumni Band Night. But as an alumni himself, Fairview Band Director Nathan Kilgo didn’t have to travel far to participate in the event where he was also recognized for the 25 years — longer than any other director in Cullman County history — he has spent in the position.
Kilgo first picked up the trombone when he joined the band in fifth grade, and took the field two years later when he joined the Fairview Aggie Marching Band. The talent with which he performed earned him a music scholarship to Wallace State Community College where he intended to begin his journey of becoming an engineer, but the music courses that he was required to take to maintain his scholarship inspired him to change course and continue his education at the University of North Alabama.
When Kilgo graduated from UNA he said that he had every intention of becoming a band director, but never imagined that he would be presented the opportunity to work so close to home — especially not at his alma mater. A serendipitous series of events though opened that exact door.
“With the timing of Mr. [Kevin] Yates retiring, and then they actually hired someone else the year that I did my student teaching, but that person was only here a year. So the opportunity came up. I also interviewed at West Point and a couple of other schools that year, but luckily Fairview offered me the job,” Kilgo said.
As someone who has spent the majority of his life in some way connected to marching bands, Kilgo is well aware of how deeply the experiences of performing stay with a person. He now tailors his program in such a way that his students remember their time in the band as fondly as he remembers his.
“I want to set things up so that these students can have the same type of memories that I have from being in band. All the experiences that I think back on and the fond memories I think back on, I’m just trying to create an environment for them to have those same things in their life,” he said.
As Kilgo reflects on his career, he said he has been blessed to have numerous highlights throughout his time as Band Director, but it isn’t the accomplishments or performances that are his most memorable moments. What Kilgo remembers most fondly aren’t even moments at all, but the students who performed in them.
“There are always those years with those special classes that I might have, where something meaningful happens in the community or the school that stand out. There’s always the performances where a band overcame something and were able to accomplish things that maybe they didn’t think they were capable of. But, it’s mainly the kids themselves that I remember more so than the shows. Even in talking to the alumni when they came back, they all remembered the shows we played when they were here. I had forgotten half the music that we played, but I always remembered them and the contributions that they made.”