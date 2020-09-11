A Holly Pond man wanted in Morgan County for allegedly attacking a woman with a hammer was arrested Friday by Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Investigators, with the assistance of the Cullman Police Department (CPD) Aviation Division.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Joshua Adam Campbell, 37, of Holly Pond was arrested after a search by the two agencies. Investigators had received a tip that Campbell was at a home on US 278 E near Berlin. When investigators arrived, Campbell fled the scene on foot but was located a short time later with the use of the helicopter.
Campbell was wanted for assault 2nd by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office after reportedly assaulting a female with a hammer, and was also wanted by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office on charges of unlawful breaking & entering of a vehicle, probation revocation and several failure to appear warrants.
“This was actually the second search our investigators were in today and both were ultimately successful in arresting the suspect. I am proud that anytime we get a tip our deputies and investigators will do everything they can to see those people are arrested. Anyone who assaults a woman with a hammer needs to be in jail and not freely walking around in the community,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.
Campbell is currently in the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center with no bond.
