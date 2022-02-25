According to a statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single-vehicle crash at approximately 8:40 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, has claimed the life of an Oneonta man.
Albert James Gammicchia, 28, was killed when 2005 Ford Expedition he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. Gammicchia, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Cullman County 437 near Cullman County 393, approximately seven miles west of Hanceville. Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
