The Cullman County Sheriff's Office has charged Chandler R. Knowles with felony murder in the death of a man in Garden City.
According to a press release, on Friday, deputies responded to a possible assault in Garden City. Working with the local fire department and EMS, deputies were able to locate the victim and transport him to an area hospital.
Investigators located and arrested Knowles and charged him with possession of drug paraphernalia, robbery 1st, assault 2nd, and elder abuse 1st.
The murder charge was added after the victim died from his injuries on Saturday.
“We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and are praying for the victim’s family as they continue to deal with this senseless crime,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry in a statement. “I am very proud of the immediate response by our deputies and investigators. They were quickly able to identify, locate and charge Knowles with these very serious crimes.”
The investigation is ongoing.
