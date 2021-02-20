A Hanceville man is in custody following a traffic stop in which officers reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Sgt. Trey Higginbotham with the Cullman City Police Department stopped Gordon Lance Winstead, 50, of Hanceville, with the assistance of Officers AJ White and Kolby Smith. According to the Cullman Police Department, officers recovered methamphetamine along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
According to the Cullman Police Department, Winstead was arrested and transported to the Cullman County Detention Center, where officers found more methamphetamine. Ultimately Winstead was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband.
Winstead was out on bond on an unrelated charge at the time of his arrest.
