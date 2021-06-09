Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible.