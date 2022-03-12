Construction workers are hoping to beat the clock ahead of the planned Memorial Day weekend opening of Wild Water, the newest addition to the City of Cullman’s Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism amenities near the Cullman Aquatic and Wellness Center.
Anchored by a massive new wave pool, an outdoor lounging area, and tons of water slides, Wild Water is on a tight construction schedule to make the fast-approaching deadline.
On Friday, the Cullman City Council called a special meeting to approve a change order in its construction contract; one that will allow the city’s public works staff to tackle some of the project’s fencing and landscaping that previously fell to contractors — all in a bid to expedite the workflow so that, according to mayor Woody Jacobs, the park will (hopefully) open on schedule.
