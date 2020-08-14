Main Ave. from Highway 278 to Hwy 69 is going to be repaved by the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), state and local officials announced late Friday.
Sen. Garlan Gudger (R-Gudger) said the project has taken teamwork from local and state officials. "The teamwork has been from the local level and the state level," he said. "Without the local officials helping me and guiding me, being able to prepare some engineering, for us to get some projects here locally, we would not be able to have this project."
He said he's been working with local officials on the project for the past two years.
Mayor Woody Jacobs said the city has been putting "Band-Aids" on the road in anticipation that a full repaving would take place.
"It had gotten pretty bad and we were glad to make it a little bit better," said Jacobs. "We're excited to get this project started for the citizens of Cullman."
A start date for the nearly $2 million project has not yet been announced, Jacobs told The Times.
