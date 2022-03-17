GOOD HOPE — After recent repaving efforts by the City of Good Hope, residents along Beech Grove Road noticed a gap in their mail delivery schedule.
“I was informed that after some of the paving was completed that some of our citizens had stopped getting their mail. I have reached out to the postmaster and I’m waiting on them to get back to me with a solution to get our people their mail,” Mayor Jerry Bartlett said during Monday evening’s council meeting.
Nicholas Lee, a homebound resident of Beech Grove Road said that he noticed the lack of mail being delivered about a week and a half ago.
“I was talking to my neighbor across the street and they asked if I had gotten any mail, and that’s when it hit me that I hadn’t. Around the first of the month I always get a lot of junk mail and I realized that I hadn’t even seen that,” Lee said.
Lee, who receives his daily medications via the post-office was told by an employee of United States Postal Service that until the shoulder was fixed, there would be no mail delivery and that customers would be able to pick it up from the USPS office located on Main Avenue.
“That’s when I reached out to Cory Harbison --City Planner for Good Hope — and Mayor Bartlett, and from what I could tell that was the first time they had even been made aware of the situation,” Lee said.
Crews were dispatched and worked through Tuesday’s rainfall in order to lay down gravel to serve as a temporary shoulder in front of mailboxes to ensure that the mail was able to be delivered by Wednesday.
“I really am grateful to Cory and Mayor Bartlett and the workers from the City of Good Hope, as soon as I let them know what was going on they went right to work to take care of this for us. I felt really bad seeing those guys working in the rain yesterday, but I hope they know I’m grateful to them,” Lee said.
Lee was able to verify that he did in fact receive his mail on Wednesday afternoon.
The postmaster was unavailable for comment.
