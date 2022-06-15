After a months-long campaign spent riding the rails aboard the “Trump Train,” it appears that Rep. Mo Brooks, a GOP Senate candidate, didn’t actually have a ticket, and is now lashing out at the former president for rescinding his endorsement. Trump recently endorsed Senate candidate Katie Britt, who Brooks will meet in the June 21 runoff.
Brooks ran afoul of former President Donald Trump after telling attendee’s of August’s “Save America” rally to “put [the 2020 election] behind you,” to a thunderous negative response from the crowd in Cullman. Brooks recently backpedaled this position by challenging Britt to a “one topic, two question” debate regarding her opinion on whether the 2020 election was stolen.
After referring to Britt as “the assistant to the RINO Senator from Alabama [Richard Shelby]” last July, Trump has changed his position. Hours after two new polls reported double-digit leads of Brooks, Trump made an announcement officially endorsing Britt, referring to her as a “incredible fighter” and a “fearless America first warrior.”
After centering his campaign on being the MAGA candidate, the lost endorsement has crippled his support leading to the run-off elections. In what appears to be a last ditch effort to save face, Brooks has released a string of statements calling Trump’s judgement into question and questioning Democratic support for his opponent saying, “this is weird.”
“Donald Trump is the only man in American politics who could get conned by (Senate majority leader) Mitch McConnell twice in an Alabama Senate race,” one statement reads. On another occasion, he said Trump “endorses the wrong candidates sometimes” and recalled an instance where Donald Trump Jr. referred to Britt as “Alabama’s Liz Cheney.”