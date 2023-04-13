VINEMONT — South Vinemont Town Clerk Kayecea Sasser will be getting a helping hand fulfilling her administrative duties after the town council’s decision on Tuesday, April 11, to name Madison Stewart as Assistant Clerk.
Sasser said the now 19-year-old Stewart has been a part-time employee of the town since she was 16 and transitioned into a full-time position after graduating high school. Despite her young age, Sasser said Stewart has displayed a high level of enthusiasm and willingness to learn all the varied responsibilities clerks of small municipalities are often tasked with.
“She is very willing to learn anything. I’m going to be honest, the other day was the first time she has ever been on a zero turn lawn mower. We are teaching her everything and she really likes learning,” Sasser said.
Sasser — who is set to graduate from the Certified Municipal Clerk program next month — said she underwent a similar process of training under the town’s previous clerk before stepping into her current position.
Stewart will be getting a more formal education on the roles municipal clerks play this summer when she and Sasser attend the Alabama Association of Municipal Clerks and Administrators Summer Conference. The council approved the $1,319 expense to cover the pair’s hotel stay and registration fee, as well as a $60 per day combined food allowance.
During the council’s work session preceding its meeting, ways to ensure the continuation of the barbecue festival, which was first held and sponsored by The Butcher Meat Co. owners Justin and Kadi Smith in October, were discussed. Being aware of the financial costs associated with organizing such an event, it was suggested the town take over as the event’s main sponsor this year.
Not wanting to “step on anyone’s toes,” Sasser said she has reached out to the Smiths to make sure no plans for them to continue the event are in place before moving forward with this decision, and is awaiting their response.
In other business the council:
- Approved to increase the budget of the town’s 4th of July event from $1,500 to $4,000 to cover the increased cost of fireworks.
- Adopted a Fair Housing Proclamation.
- Received an update from the Senior Citizens Program informing them that attendance remains strong with a weekly average of 15-20 participants.