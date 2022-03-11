DODGE CITY — A new face has joined the Dodge City Town Council.
The swearing in of new councilmember Jerry Lee Lynn was the first item on Thursday’s agenda, with the council thanking those who interviewed for the position at a February 19th special meeting.
At the town’s February meeting, councilmember Anthony Todd took the oath of office becoming only the third mayor in Dodge City’s history. Todd took over for Mayor Tawana Canada, who died in January.
The council interviewed candidates at a February 9th work session to fill Todd’s council seat.
In a move that shifts some responsibility of Dodge City’s waste water facility away from the town, the council unanimously voted to accept a proposal to enter into a partnership with Living Water Services (LWS).
Tyler McGellar, Vice President of LWS, presented the council with the annual Municipal Water Pollution Prevention report. The town received only nine deductions out of the possible 783. According to McGellar, the deductions were due to the age of the facility, with one deduction for each calendar year the plant is in operation.
McGellar then proposed LWS assume responsibility of the permits relating to the facility.
While Dodge City will still be responsible for maintenance to the sewer lines themselves, LWS would assume all liability to the wastewater facility, including repairs to broken equipment and general upkeep of the facility.
The partnership will increase the monthly $1123 budgeted for maintaining the facility to $3954. McGellar said the benefits lie in the cost of annual permits, as well as being able to free up workers to focus on other projects.
In other business the council:
Approved the minutes from the regularly scheduled Feb. 10 and the special Feb. 19 meetings.
Approved the closure of the street located in front of Dodge City Town Hall on June 11 for the annual Dodge City Day event.
Addressed the need to begin work needed for the addition of Christmas decorations in the downtown area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.