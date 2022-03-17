Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.