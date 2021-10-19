HANCEVILLE — Hanceville Elementary School welcomed a couple visitors Monday afternoon to celebrate LP’s recent donation of $1,000 worth of paper to the school.
LP Resource Manager Tim Thornhill and Alabama Forestry Association Grassroots Coordinator Anna Morgan Duke stopped by the school to meet with Hanceville Elementary Principal Stacie Olinger, who said the paper arrived at just the right time for the school.
“We are very, very grateful,” she said.
Duke said the Alabama Forestry Association partnered with LP for the donation in Hanceville, and has organized similar donations to local schools around the state as part of Woods to Goods Week, which was declared by Gov. Kay Ivey for the third week of October.
She said the week is meant to recognize the loggers, mill workers and everyone else involved in the forestry industries in the state, along with providing local schools with some needed supplies and helping educate students on the importance of trees and forestry.
“We’re just celebrating all their hard work, and we’re trying to educate people on why forestry and what we do is good,” she said.
The paper donation also came with a free book for the school’s library, “Lucy Meets a Logger,” which was written by the forestry association’s Stephanie Fuller and is meant to teach children how the logging industry works and how important trees and tree products are in their everyday lives.
The forestry association is also hosting mill tours with local legislators, such as a tour of LP by State Sen. Garlan Gudger on Monday, to further educate the community about the industry, Duke said.
“We’re educating everyone from first grade to public officials, and everyone in between,” she said.
As resource manager for LP, Thornhill said he is responsible for buying the wood that the company uses in its manufacturing of oriented strand board, so he is familiar with the importance of good forestry.
It’s also important to educate the community on the importance of forestry and making sure more trees are being planted than being cut down, because future generations will also rely on wood products, he said.
“As foresters in the company, we want to make sure that our grandkids have trees that we leave behind,” he said.
LP also likes to give back to the community, and it was nice to be able to take part in a donation that’s also related to the company’s industry, such as the paper given to Hanceville Elementary, Thornhill said.
“We are in the community here in Hanceville, and for us it’s important to try to give any way we can, and in this case we were able to give a product that’s related to trees,” he said.
