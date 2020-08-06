If this was a football game, Alabama (the state, not the team), would be down 12 points with time running out in the fourth quarter. But it’s the census, and the stakes are higher and longer lasting.
After getting off to a good start, Alabama’s response rate has fallen off and is now being surpassed by Minnesota, Wisconsin, California and other states. The Southeast, in general, is now lagging behind other states in responding to the census, a count of people taken every 10 years.
For Cullman City Clerk Wes Moore, who has been a part of the Cullman County census response team for the past year, it’s frustrating. “We were all on pace or ahead of other states,” he said. “We’re just losing ground.”
To make it worse, the Census Bureau has now said it will stop the count at the end of September, rather than going through to the end of October.
“We’ve really put a ton of work into this, and I wish everyone would respond,” said Moore.
Also frustrating to Moore is that the door-to-door efforts by the Census Bureau to reach people who haven’t responded hasn’t begun in Cullman yet, while it’s been happening for months in California, he said.
Census workers are expected to begin going door-to-door to non-responders in the next week or so, and will be on the ground in Alabama for about a month. People that don’t want a stranger knocking at the door can go online to fill out the form or call the city Economic Development Agency at 256-739-1891 for assistance.
Alabama’s response rate is a little over 60 percent, while Minnesota leads the nation at 72 percent. California’s rate of response is now 63 percent.
“Four out of 10 people in Cullman County haven’t filled it out,” said Moore. In the city, the rate is a little better with three out of 10 having yet to complete the census.
Census numbers are used to determine federal funding, including funding for schools and at-risk youth; federal disaster grants; to divide the local sales tax among Cullman County’s municipalities; and to determine representation in Congress and the Electoral College.
Alabama is at risk of losing one, possibly two, Congressional seats due to population loss and an undercount in the census.
Moore emphasized that the time to complete the census form is minimal, and if someone doesn’t want to answer questions they find intrusive, they can skip the question. But getting an accurate count of people is too important to not reply at all, he said.
“I hope people will take it serious and fill it out,” said Moore. “It decides who your president is going to be. I don’t know how much more serious it gets than that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.