Cullman County Circuit Judge Gregory Nicholas sentenced Rodney Looney to 99 years in prison Thursday for the attempted murder of Lieutenant Rex Sorrow of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. A jury found Looney guilty in October, 2020.
“I am pleased with the jury’s verdict and the maximum sentence imposed by Judge Nicholas,” said District Attorney Wilson Blaylock. “Above all else, we are thankful that Lt. Sorrow’s life was spared. Lt. Rex Sorrow has always served our community with honor and courage. Looney’s attempt to take Lt. Sorrow’s life is grave reminder of the dangerous situations that our law enforcement officers encounter every day. Justice has been served.”
On November 11, 2016,Sorrow responded to a disturbance at a residence on County Road 1223. Looney’s mother had called 911, informing dispatchers that Looney was intoxicated and had discharged a firearm in the yard.
Upon his arrival, Sorrow asked Looney to drop the firearm. Instead, Looney continued advancing towards Sorrow’s patrol vehicle and opened fire, shooting at least three shoots from an AR-15 type rifle.
Sorrow took cover; however, Looney again raised his rifle and advanced towards Sorrow. Eventually, Sorrow was able to fire two shots striking Looney. Lt. Sorrow then administered aid until emergency personnel arrived to treat Looney’s wounds.
