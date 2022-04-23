We’re already a month into the springtime season, but it’s still not too late to tap the rejuvenating power of nature to enrich your home’s scenic curb appeal.
Cullman County Extension coordinator Kira Sims says there are some fast and inexpensive ways to level up the look of your lawn — even if you don’t have a green thumb or know much about horticulture in general. A convenient starting point is to think in terms of color — and to let the seasons be your guide.
“In general, go with the seasons,” Sims advises. “The use of annual color is something that’s quick and easy at this time of year. Look for spring annuals in the springtime, summer annuals in the summertime, and so on. Garden centers can point you in the right direction for the plants that grow best for the season, and it’s a quick and easy way to liven up your space.”
“Whether you live on a corner lot or just want to spruce up the space around your mailbox, buying inexpensive seasonal plants and switching them out as the seasons change gives you a lot of impact without a lot of work,” she adds. “For example, some people may still have pansies out, but they can switch over to marigolds around this time to keep that color going for another few months before switching them out to something that’s a bit more heat tolerant.”
Plants that come ready to set out in their own containers are another convenient and hassle-free way to add visual appeal without becoming an expert gardener (or breaking the bank). “Containers are great,” says Sims. “You can buy them already planted and place them around your patio, or set hanging baskets out around your porch. They come either pre-potted, which is really easy, or as ready-to-pot coconut coir baskets that let you pot the flowers that you choose. That’s great if you want to have some flexibility in picking out your own plants and colors.”
The county extension service is there to offer assistance for anyone who’s interested in taking more of a hands-on approach to planting, whether it’s simply to lush up your lawn with greener grass this year, or even finally get around to starting a productive garden.
“We offer soil testing, which we recommend for people who want to plant at home,” she says. “That’s especially useful if you’re looking to do any kind of vegetable gardening, fertilizing turf grass, or anything like that. Soil sample kits are really popular for us right now; they’re kind of flying out the door this time of year.
“A kit costs $7 per box, and they can be picked up at our offices. We’re here locally to explain the process of taking the sample and why each step is important. Once you know the basics, you take the kit it home and follow the instructions, and then send the sample off to be tested at Auburn University’s soil testing lab.”
Even with a body of deep research on tap to assist local growers in everything from turf care to large-scale farming to orchard management and more, the extension service has plenty of resources to help DIY homeowners who simply want to get started in gardening or develop their lawn into a green outdoor oasis. “We’re here to help for any farm and garden type of resource,” says Sims. “What we tell people is, if we don’t have it, we can help you find the people who do!”
You can get in touch with the Cullman County Extension office, the local arm of the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service (ACES), by phone at 256-737-9386.
