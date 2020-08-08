While Cullman County’s new five-member commission form of government has already passed into law, the current three-member setup will be with us for two more years, until the 2022 election when all four associate commission seats — everyone except the chairman — will be on the ballot.
Approved by the Alabama Legislature earlier this year, the new five-member commission structure will be headed by a full-time commission chairman, along with four part-time associate commissioners — each of whom must reside in one of four “quadrants” of Cullman County. This fall’s incoming commission lineup — newly-elected chairman Jeff “Clem” Clemons and associates Garry Marchman and Kerry Watson, each of whom are in the middle of four-year terms, won’t be affected by the change until 2022, when both Marchman’s and Watson’s seats will be up for re-election.
When 2022 arrives, the current associate commissioners’ seats will be up for grabs, along with the two newly-created associate seats. That means all four associate commission spots will be on the 2022 ballot at the same time. Clemons will still be midway through his term, and won’t be up for reelection under the new plan until the 2024 election cycle.
The new system uses U.S. Highway 31 and U.S. Highway 278 as an artificial dividing line, separating Cullman County into four representative quadrants. When the five-member commission is in place, each of the four associate commissioner seats will be occupied by an elected member who resides in each of the four quadrants — even though, as Alabama Rep. Corey Harbison points out, each of them will serve the entire county at large.
“The four associate commissioners are countywide commissioners, meaning that they’ll equally represent everyone in Cullman County,” said Harbison, part of the local legislative delegation who drafted the five-member commission bill. “But they’ll have to have residency in the four different sections of the county created by the intersection of Highway 31 and Highway 278, so that every section of the county has representation from a resident in their area.”
Balancing residency requirements between the county’s four districts, while ensuring that each commissioner represents the county as a whole, was something legislators were intent on building into the new commission structure.
“I am opposed to running by districts, because after looking at it and studying it, I believe that would create issues with each commissioner fighting just for their district and not what is best for the county as a whole,” said Harbison. “The last thing we need is to create a situation where a commissioner only works for one certain area. We need unity between the commissioners and chairman. I know people will disagree at times, but the mission should always be the same, and that’s to move Cullman County forward and work to improve the county as a whole — and not just certain areas because they have more votes.”
When 2022 arrives, the seats currently occupied by Marchman and Watson will be on the ballot for four-year terms, while the two newly-created associate seats will only be up for two-year terms. That means that all four associate commissioners would face re-election at the same time in 2024, when four-year terms across the board will become the norm.
Harbison said the future election cycle, which will eventually stagger the commissioner’s term against the four new associates’ terms every two years, was devised in order to prevent costly special elections, as well as temporary political appointments that don’t necessarily reflect the will of the people.
“It is a little bit of a nuisance for someone to run back-to-back in just two years’ time, but we didn’t want to cost taxpayers money with special elections, or for the governor to make an appointment,” he explained. “We wanted to make it as fair as possible and as efficient as possible for the people of Cullman County, and this was the best way we could do that while implementing the new system.”
The thinking behind staggering the commissioner’s seat with the associates’ seats also should yield fewer politically-motivated staffing changes over time, he added.
“The point of the staggered terms is that it brings stability,” he said. “Historically, looking back over the years and decades even, you’ve had changes in department heads and supervisors whenever a new commissioner comes into office, because there is a tendency to hire people who’ve supported your campaign, and demoting or letting go the existing staff who might’ve supported the commissioner who hired them.
“With the staggered seats, plus the fact that there will be four associates instead of two, it’s going to be much harder to do that, and that’s a good thing. It will hopefully remove the incentive for commissioners to shuffle around or even remove supervisors and department heads who have familiarity with their jobs, and years of expertise.”
For the next two years, though, business in the commission office will carry on as usual. Marchman and Watson will serve out their terms as full-time associates before weighing whether to run in their newly-created quadrant districts for the new part-time positions, and they’ll be joined in 2022 by two newcomers from the two other new districts. Clemons, who’ll replace outgoing commission chairman Kenneth Walker, will be sworn into office in November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.