The headlining presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden sent local voters to the polls, where they waited in lines — sometimes for an hour.
At the 4th-floor Seasoned Catering banquet room at Cullman Savings downtown, U.S. House Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) chatted with local GOP watchers as he awaited the results of his own contested race against Democratic challenger Rick Neighbors for Alabama’s 4th Congressional seat.
Aderholt voted in person earlier in the day Tuesday at his Winston County home, and said this year’s election — at least in terms of the eye test — has generated passionate response from voters in a way he’s not seen since first winning his House seat in 1996.
“I think there’s just a lot of enthusiasm to knowing that this race comes down to really two ways that people want to see America go, whether — and I hate to say it — it’s to be more of a socialistic type of government, or more of a conservative government,” he said. “I really think people see that that’s what’s on the ballot.
“This has been like no other campaign that I’ve seen,” he added. “It was a lot in ‘16, but this has blown it out of the water. People tell me they’re voting for the first time. A lot of it is about Joe Biden and Donald Trump. But equally, I think it’s just as much about which direction the country’s going in. And I think that’s why you see these numbers.”
Aderholt voted shortly before 10 a.m. at Haleyville, and said for the first time, he encountered a well-managed waiting line for the first time. “A lot of it is social distancing, but usually I walk right up to the table. I did have to wait in line for a few minutes — though not like some of the stories I’ve heard all day,” he said.
But at many local precincts, the wait was longer, with voters at heavy-traffic locations like the courthouse and the old POB building in east Cullman patiently waiting their turn to receive a ballot — even if it took an hour.
No reports of significant voting system glitches or other holdups appear to have exacerbated local wait times Tuesday. But the sheer number of people who showed up to exercise their right to help decide the presidential race (as well as high-profile state races like the U.S. Senate contest between Democratic incumbent Doug Jones and challenger Tommy Tuberville) dashed any hope of early returns late Tuesday as banquet-room spectators watched the national returns come across on live TV.
“No one here has heard anything concrete yet, because we’re still waiting for the first Cullman County returns from the courthouse,” said local GOP chair Steve Cummings around 8:30 p.m. “I just spent an hour over there, and no local boxes had been reported yet. I spoke with the probate judge, and there’s such a turnout that it slows everything down. We’re probably going to be here a while.”
Tuberville ended up winning his Senate bid, with the AP calling the race after 9 p.m.
