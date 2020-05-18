The shooting of a Logan-area man late Sunday has yielded four arrests, including that of the alleged shooter.
The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said Monday via a press release that investigators had arrested Mason Timothy Naler of Logan on suspicion that he fired into a vehicle as the alleged victims were attempting to flee.
One of the vehicle’s occupants was struck, according to the sheriff’s office.
Naler, 20, has been charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, 1st degree possession of marijuana, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Investigators believe that Naler and three friends, each of whom also was arrested, got into an altercation, leading to the alleged shooting.
“Just before midnight on Sunday May 17th, 2020, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received multiple 911 calls with regard to an altercation involving a shooting on CR 842 in the Logan community,” said the sheriff’s office.
“Deputies and investigators arrived at the scene of the shooting…and a second location where the victims of the shooting were located, and started to process what took place earlier that night. Investigators determined that there was an altercation between the suspects and victims at the residence, which lead to the suspect Mason Naler firing shots at the victim’s vehicle as they were leaving striking one of the occupants.”
Investigators identified Naler as the homeowner, and took him into custody. After obtaining a search warrant, the sheriff’s office said deputies discovered heroin, one marijuana plant, over an ounce of marijuana, Xanax, [an] AR-15 rifle, [a] .22 Rifle, and other drug paraphernalia.”
Also arrested on drug charges were Michaela Danielle Woodall, 23, of Arab; Matthew Raeshard Hall, 21, of Arley; and Shawn Michael Rakes, 21, of Logan.
All four suspects are being held in the Cullman County Detention Center without bond, with the sheriff’s office indicating additional charges may be pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.